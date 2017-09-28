Driver of stolen, flipped CATS bus admits to smoking mojo before stealing bus

A CATS shuttle bus was reportedly stolen, and then overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver and one other person being injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Beechwood Dr., which is parallel to Airline Hwy., around 6:15 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver was the only person on board at the time of the wreck.

A spokesperson with CATS emphasizes the driver of the stolen bus is not a CATS employee.

Officials with BRPD say the female suspect was driving north on Airline when she struck multiple vehicles, as well as a sign, before flipping the bus. The report indicates the bus had been stolen from a Dollar General nearby.

Officers were told by several witnesses that the woman driving the bus, later identified as Shadiamond Jones, 18, was driving at a high rate of speed when she ran a red light, and struck a vehicle, which caused the bus to flip three or four times before landing upside down.

Witnesses also stated that once the bus came to rest, Jones got out and began running around yelling at people. EMS officials arrived on scene to treat her injuries, and she reportedly began to fight with them.

Jones was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

After being read her rights, Jones reportedly admitted to smoking mojo earlier in the day and that she took the bus because she was not in her right mind. She claims she did not intentionally mean to hurt anyone and that she made a mistake.

Driver of this CATS shuttle bus hurt in this crash. No one else on board. This is on Beechwood parallel to Airline @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ejOlQLJEHY — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 28, 2017

One other person was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This person was in the other vehicle involved in the wreck.

Jones is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, negligent vehicular injuring, reckless operation, failure to maintain control, driver's license required, running a red light, and DWI.

