Driver of stolen, flipped CATS bus admits to smoking mojo before stealing bus

Since Benoit wanted to be an officer, Sheriff Cazes swore Benoit in as an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Since Benoit wanted to be an officer, Sheriff Cazes swore Benoit in as an Honorary Deputy Sheriff of the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Early voting begins Saturday for the state treasurer’s office and three constitutional amendments.More >>
Early voting begins Saturday for the state treasurer’s office and three constitutional amendments.More >>
The governor is calling on everyone to open their hearts and help the people of Puerto Rico.More >>
The governor is calling on everyone to open their hearts and help the people of Puerto Rico.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
A CATS shuttle bus was reportedly stolen, and then overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver and one other person being injured.More >>
A CATS shuttle bus was reportedly stolen, and then overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver and one other person being injured.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>
The Texas Department of Transportation is urging motorists to exercise caution on U.S. Highway 69 near the Lufkin loop because of a major wreck.More >>