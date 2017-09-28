Driver of stolen CATS shuttle bus injured in wreck where bus overturned

A CATS shuttle bus was reportedly stolen, and then overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver and one other person being injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Beechwood Dr., which is parallel to Airline Hwy., around 6:15 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver was the only person on board at the time of the wreck.

A spokesperson with CATS emphasizes the driver of the stolen bus is not a CATS employee.

Officials with BRPD say the female suspect was driving north on Airline when she struck multiple vehicles, as well as a sign, before flipping the bus. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Driver of this CATS shuttle bus hurt in this crash. No one else on board. This is on Beechwood parallel to Airline @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ejOlQLJEHY — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 28, 2017

One other person was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This person was in the other vehicle involved in the wreck.

Charges for the driver are pending upon her release from the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.