Driver of stolen CATS shuttle bus injured in wreck where bus overturned

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A CATS shuttle bus was reportedly stolen, and then overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver and one other person being injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Beechwood Dr., which is parallel to Airline Hwy., around 6:15 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver was the only person on board at the time of the wreck.

A spokesperson with CATS emphasizes the driver of the stolen bus is not a CATS employee.

Officials with BRPD say the female suspect was driving north on Airline when she struck multiple vehicles, as well as a sign, before flipping the bus. The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One other person was also transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. This person was in the other vehicle involved in the wreck.

Charges for the driver are pending upon her release from the hospital.

