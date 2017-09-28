Driver of CATS shuttle bus injured in wreck where bus overturned - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Driver of CATS shuttle bus injured in wreck where bus overturned

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A CATS shuttle bus reportedly overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver being injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Beechwood Dr., which is parallel to Airline Hwy., around 6:15 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver was the only person on board at the time of the wreck.

We're told the driver did sustain injuries, however, the severity of those injuries is currently unknown. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

