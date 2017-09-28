Driver of CATS shuttle bus injured in wreck where bus overturned

A CATS shuttle bus reportedly overturned in a wreck Thursday evening, resulting in the driver being injured.

The incident reportedly happened on Beechwood Dr., which is parallel to Airline Hwy., around 6:15 p.m. Emergency officials say the driver was the only person on board at the time of the wreck.

Driver of this CATS shuttle bus hurt in this crash. No one else on board. This is on Beechwood parallel to Airline @WAFB pic.twitter.com/ejOlQLJEHY — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 28, 2017

We're told the driver did sustain injuries, however, the severity of those injuries is currently unknown. We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

