'American Made' movie based on Baton Rouge figure Barry Seal opens Thursday

American Made, the movie based on the life of Baton Rouge figure Barry Seal opens Thursday night at movie theaters across the area.

The movie stars Tom Cruise as Seal, the drug runner turned government informant who was murdered in Baton Rouge in 1986.

One of Seal’s wives and daughter tried to stop the movie from getting made. They also filed a lawsuit claiming the rights to the Seal estate, saying the movie misrepresents his family life and diminishes the value of his estate.

RELATED STORY: Trailer released for Tom Cruise film based on Barry Seal

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.