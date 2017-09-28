BRFD responds to fire at dorm on Southern campus

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire at a dorm on Southern University's campus Thursday afternoon.

The call went out around 2:30 p.m. Friday and the fire was under control in about half an hour. Firefighters arrived at White Hall to find flames coming from a window on the second floor of the dorm. The fire was contained to the dorm where it started.

Officials say the rest of the dorm did suffer heavy smoke damage however, and some rooms sustained water damage. The dorm was evacuated as soon as the fire alarm went off, so the dorm was empty when firefighters arrived.

The were no injuries reported in this incident.

