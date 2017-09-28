Two EBR schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools

Two East Baton Rouge Parish schools have been named 2017 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet and Forest Heights Academy of Excellence and 340 other schools across the nation with the top honor.

The two local schools were selected based on their overall academic excellence and progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to EBR Schools. All of the National Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Washington, DC on November 6 and 7.

Forest Heights Academy of Excellence is a dedicated academic magnet school with the infusion of visual and performing arts serving pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet is Baton Rouge's only public elementary foreign language immersion school for grades Kindergarten through fifth grade.

