Most Louisiana families receiving SNAP will see slight decrease in benefits beginning Oct. 1

Most Louisiana families receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will have a slight reduction in their benefits beginning on October 1, according to the Department of Children and Family Services.

The reductions are due to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP. The USDA found that the cost of foods in its Thrifty Food Plan, which SNAP benefits are based decreased slightly.

Officials with DCFS expect the average Louisiana household will experience an average monthly reduction of $4.37 in benefits. 888,762 people in 410,335 households statewide received SNAP benefits in August. The average monthly benefit was $276.37. DCFS estimates 300,935 to be impacted by the reductions.

SNAP’s maximum monthly food allotments will decrease from 1 to 1.4 percent. So, for example, the maximum benefits for a family of one will decrease by $2 from $194 per month to $192. A family of four will see their benefits decrease by $9 per month, from $649 to $640. The minimum monthly allotment will also decrease by $1, from $16 to $15.

The income eligibility standards and allowable deductions for SNAP will increase. Now, a single-person household can now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,307, which is up by $20 and a net monthly income limit of $1,005 which is up by $15. A family of four will be limited to gross monthly income of $2,665, which increases by $32 and net monthly income of $2,050, which is up by $25.

DCFS says a small number of SNAP recipients may see no change at all in their monthly benefit amounts, due to their allotment reductions and deduction increases canceling each other out.

See more information by visiting: www.dcfs.la.gov/snapqa.

