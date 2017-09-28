Fallen officers honored at annual Medal of Honor ceremony

Thursday, the state honored all nine members of Louisiana law enforcement who died in the line of duty last year.

The eighth annual Louisiana Medal of Honor ceremony paid tribute to the three brave men from the Baton Rouge area who were killed in an ambush attack last summer.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputy Brad Garafola, as well as Baton Rouge Police Officers Matthew Gerald and Montrell Jackson were all remembered.

Each of their wives were there to accept medals and flags on their behalf.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.