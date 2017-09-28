Episcopal upsets Trafton to win 1988 district title - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Episcopal upsets Trafton to win 1988 district title - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Episcopal upsets Trafton to win 1988 district title

Episcopal shocks undefeated Trafton 6-0 to claim a share of the 1988 district championship.

Powered by Frankly