Who was the peeping tom spying on coeds at LSU dorm? - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU police are investigating reports of a peeping tom who parked in a garage so that he could secretly watch students inside of a nearby dorm.

So far, school officials have not publicly said if they have identified a suspect, but a source close to the investigation tells The 9News Investigators that a suspect has in fact been identified after being captured by a surveillance camera inside the parking garage.

“On September 24, 2017, officers were dispatched to Highland Hall in reference to a peeping tom,” said LSU spokesman, Ernie Ballard. “Upon arrival, officers made contact with [a] complainant, who reported a man on the fourth floor of the LSU parking garage was observed leaning over the railing and appeared to watch for a short period of time,” he said.

WAFB requested a copy of the full police incident report Thursday morning, but LSU has not yet provided it.

