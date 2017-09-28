West Feliciana Hospital gets new opening date after hiccups with - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The new West Feliciana Hospital finally has an official opening date set after having some issues with Medicare paperwork.

The $27.7 million hospital will open its doors Monday, October 2.

Hospital staff began the final steps of moving equipment early Monday morning, and the new emergency room opened for patients at 7 a.m. the same day.

The opening was previously delayed due to a holdup with paperwork that needed to be processed by a Medicare subcontractor. Howard Arceneaux, spokesman for the hospital, tells 9News a form that’s being processed by a Medicare subcontractor was the source of the delay. He says Hurricane Irma affected a facility in Jacksonville, Florida and the paperwork had to be re-routed and processed elsewhere before the facility could officially open its doors.

The 53,000 square foot facility was supposed to begin accepting patients on Wednesday, August 30.

"We're extremely happy that all of our employees can now occupy and work out of the new building. Credit goes to the Louisiana Department of Hospitals and the staffs of Congressman Ralph Abraham and Senator Bill Cassidy for their help in expediting the paperwork to get this hospital open. The long-term benefits of delivering quality healthcare to our community will far outweigh the slight delay of our opening," said CEO Lee Chastant.

The old facility, which has served the community of West Feliciana Parish since the 1970s, is now officially closed and will not be accepting patients.

