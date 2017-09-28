Suspect sought who robbed victim at ATM at gunpoint - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Suspect sought who robbed victim at ATM at gunpoint

Source: Denham Springs Police Department Source: Denham Springs Police Department
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Police officers in Denham Springs are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing someone at an ATM at gunpoint. 

The incident happened at 3 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspect approached the victim at the drive-through ATM, produced a pistol and demanded money.

Anyone with any information who can identify the suspect call (225) 665-5106. 

