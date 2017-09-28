Suspect sought who robbed victim at ATM at gunpoint

Students, faculty, and staff at University High are mourning the death of Brionna Ross, a sophomore volleyball player who died of viral pneumonia earlier this week, according to the Advocate.More >>
Work to improve an area serving as flood protection in the Morgan City area will soon begin with the provision of $2.7 million in funding from the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) toward engineering, design and construction costs.More >>
Police officers in Denham Springs are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing someone at an ATM at gunpoint. The incident happened at 3 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
A child has died following a crash that also injured six adults on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.More >>
Members of the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers team hope one man spends the rest of his birthday in jail. Authorities said Chancellar Williams, who turned 23 on Thursday (Sept. 28, 2017), is wanted on a charge of armed robbery by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.More >>
The Trump administration is announcing it will waive federal restrictions on foreign ships' transportation of cargo to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
