Community mourns loss of star U-High volleyball player

Students, faculty, and staff at University High are mourning the death of Brionna Ross, a sophomore volleyball player who died of viral pneumonia earlier this week, according to the Advocate.

Ross’s mother, Candance Robillard, told the newspaper the West Baton Rouge Parish coroner’s office said the medication her daughter was taking for the pneumonia was ineffective because the case was viral.

Robillard said Ross started feeling ill for a couple of days and took her to an after-hours clinic on Sunday. Ross only complained of sinus, ear, and throat problems. She died in her sleep after going to bed Monday night.

The 15-year-old, a 6-foot tall outside hitter, was one of the Baton Rouge area’s top athletes. She was in her first varsity season at U-High.

Robillard played volleyball and basketball for U-High coach Bonita Johnson from 1997-2001. Johnson told the Advocate that Ross reminded her so much of Robillard that she would start to call her ‘Candance’ when giving instructions on the court.

U-High Superintendent Dr. Wade Smith issued a statement about Brionna Ross’s death to WAFB saying:

“The entire U High family mourns the untimely passing of Bri and we ask everyone to please keep the family in their thoughts and prayers. Bri will be missed deeply and we are all better people from having her in our lives.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.

