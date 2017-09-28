WANTED: Suspect threatens to shoot into home if not given car keys, investigators say

Members of the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers team hope one man spends the rest of his birthday in jail.

Authorities said Chancellar Williams, who turned 23 on Thursday (Sept. 28, 2017), is wanted on a charge of armed robbery by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Williams is 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators reported he is accused of yelling at a homeowner that he had a gun and would shoot into the residence if he was not given the keys to their vehicle. They added it happened on Dawson Drive on September 20.

According to officials, the homeowner opened the door and reported seeing that Williams was, in fact, holding a gun. Authorities stated the homeowner gave Williams the keys and the suspect drove off in the vehicle.

Police reported officers had been called to the area just before the armed robbery for a shooting. They added it is believed Williams stole the vehicle to get out of the area after the shooting.

Investigators said the stolen vehicle was found later that day by deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.