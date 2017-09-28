Week 5 Scores: 2017 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 5 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29, 2017.

Thursday Games 

Episcopal
Capitol

False River
Opelousas Catholic

Lafayette Christian
Central Catholic

Marksville
Abbeville

Kaplan
Notre Dame

Friday Games

 

Belaire
Central

Live Oak
Denham Springs

Scotlandville
Walker

Southern Lab
Parkview Baptist

Zachary
U-High

Broadmoor
Kentwood

Teurlings
Catholic

Dutchtown
Lutcher

St. Charles
East Ascension

Cecilia
McKinley

St. Amant
St. James

Plaquemine
Ouachita

Hannan
St. Michael

Opelousas
Tara

St. Martinville
Woodlawn

Donaldsonville
Livonia

Glen Oaks
Baker

Brusly
West Feliciana

Mentorship Academy
Madison Prep

Sci Academy
Albany

Church Academy
Dunham School

Jewel Sumner
East Feliciana

Port Allen
Northeast

Catholic - Pointe Coupee
Sacred Heart - Ville Platte

Pine
Springfield

Pope John Paul II
St. Helena

Westminster
Slaughter Community Charter

Covenant Christian
Ascension Catholic

Ascension Christian
Fisher

East Iberville
Houma Christian

Highland Baptist
St. John

White Castle
West St. John

Amite
Northlake Christian

Independence
St. Thomas Aquinas

Franklinton
St. Thomas More

Patterson
Westgate

South Terrebonne
Assumption

St. Paul's
Hammond

Ponchatoula
Mandeville

H.L. Bourgeois
East St. John

Salmen
Loranger

Delcambre
West St. Mary

Franklin
Loreauville

Ascension Episcopal
Berwick

Hanson
Gueydan

Destrehan
Thibodaux

E.D. White
Morgan City

Central Private
Bowling Green

Silliman
Adams County Christian

Brookhaven
Centreville

Oak Forest
Presbyterian Christian

Barbe
Acadiana

Sam Houston
Comeaux

Lafayette
Sulphur

LaGrange
New Iberia

McDonogh No. 35
Carencro

Avoyelles
Northside

Rayne
Leesville

Beau Chene
Vinton

Natchitoches Central
Breaux Bridge

Eunice
Church Point

Northwest
Crowley

Mamou
Iota

Pine Prairie
Port Barre

Erath
Welsh

South Beauregard
North Vermilion

Oakdale
Ville Platte

Jeanerette
Catholic - New Iberia

North Central
Rosepine

Centerville
Vermilion Catholic

Slidell
Covington

Fontainebleau
Northshore

Central Lafourche
Ellender

Terrebonne
Hahnville

South Lafourche
Vandebilt

Bogalusa
South Plaquemines

Saturday Games 

De La Salle
Riverside

