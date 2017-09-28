Week 5 Scores: 2017

Here are the final scores for games played Thursday, September 28 and Friday, September 29, 2017.

Thursday Games

Episcopal

Capitol

False River

Opelousas Catholic

Lafayette Christian

Central Catholic

Marksville

Abbeville

Kaplan

Notre Dame

Friday Games

Belaire

Central

Live Oak

Denham Springs

Scotlandville

Walker

Southern Lab

Parkview Baptist

Zachary

U-High

Broadmoor

Kentwood

Teurlings

Catholic

Dutchtown

Lutcher

St. Charles

East Ascension

Cecilia

McKinley

St. Amant

St. James

Plaquemine

Ouachita

Hannan

St. Michael

Opelousas

Tara

St. Martinville

Woodlawn

Donaldsonville

Livonia

Glen Oaks

Baker

Brusly

West Feliciana

Mentorship Academy

Madison Prep

Sci Academy

Albany

Church Academy

Dunham School

Jewel Sumner

East Feliciana

Port Allen

Northeast

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

Sacred Heart - Ville Platte

Pine

Springfield

Pope John Paul II

St. Helena

Westminster

Slaughter Community Charter

Covenant Christian

Ascension Catholic

Ascension Christian

Fisher

East Iberville

Houma Christian

Highland Baptist

St. John

White Castle

West St. John

Amite

Northlake Christian

Independence

St. Thomas Aquinas

Franklinton

St. Thomas More

Patterson

Westgate

South Terrebonne

Assumption

St. Paul's

Hammond

Ponchatoula

Mandeville

H.L. Bourgeois

East St. John

Salmen

Loranger

Delcambre

West St. Mary

Franklin

Loreauville

Ascension Episcopal

Berwick

Hanson

Gueydan

Destrehan

Thibodaux

E.D. White

Morgan City

Central Private

Bowling Green

Silliman

Adams County Christian

Brookhaven

Centreville

Oak Forest

Presbyterian Christian

Barbe

Acadiana

Sam Houston

Comeaux

Lafayette

Sulphur

LaGrange

New Iberia

McDonogh No. 35

Carencro

Avoyelles

Northside

Rayne

Leesville

Beau Chene

Vinton

Natchitoches Central

Breaux Bridge

Eunice

Church Point

Northwest

Crowley

Mamou

Iota

Pine Prairie

Port Barre

Erath

Welsh

South Beauregard

North Vermilion

Oakdale

Ville Platte

Jeanerette

Catholic - New Iberia

North Central

Rosepine

Centerville

Vermilion Catholic

Slidell

Covington

Fontainebleau

Northshore

Central Lafourche

Ellender

Terrebonne

Hahnville

South Lafourche

Vandebilt

Bogalusa

South Plaquemines

Saturday Games

De La Salle

Riverside

