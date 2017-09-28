Former LSU DB named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Former LSU DB named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Tre'Davious White (Source: WAFB) Tre'Davious White (Source: WAFB)
Buffalo, NY (WAFB) -

Former LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.

White has 16 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception this year for the Buffalo Bills.

The DB from Shreveport started 47 straight games for LSU, finishing with 167 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 34 pass breakups and six interceptions.

