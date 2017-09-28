Former LSU DB named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

Former LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White has been named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month.
He leads the league with seven passes defensed in September.— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 28, 2017
PSA: don't throw near @TreWhite16. #GoBills pic.twitter.com/5JdzbFzBiU
White has 16 tackles, seven passes defensed and one interception this year for the Buffalo Bills.
The DB from Shreveport started 47 straight games for LSU, finishing with 167 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 34 pass breakups and six interceptions.
