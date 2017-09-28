Central Community School System says national anthem WILL be performed at Central High pep rally

Officials with the Central Community School System said Thursday that the national anthem will be performed at Central High’s pep rally on Friday.

They explained a decision had initially been made for the national anthem to not be performed for the event “out of an abundance of caution for our students’ safety.”

They added after further thought, they reached the conclusion that performing the national anthem could be a valuable learning experience for students at the school.

