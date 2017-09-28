Deputies arrest elderly man accused of molesting young child

An elderly man is accused of sex crimes related to an incident at an apartment complex, according to investigators.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Aubrey "Doc" Breaux, 75, of Pierre Part, was arrested Tuesday.

Sheriff Leland Falcon said detectives began investigating the case after receiving a report about the molestation of a young child.

Breaux was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one count of molestation of a juvenile. He is awaiting a bond hearing.

