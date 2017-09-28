LDWF Names New Chief of Enforcement Division

Information from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

On Sept. 21, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), promoted Lt. Col. Sammy Martin to Colonel, which is the highest ranking position in the Enforcement Division. Col. Martin takes over for the recently retired Col. Joseph “Joey” Broussard, who served the department for 27 years of which the last three years were as Colonel.

Col. Martin, 57, of Chauvin, has been an agent for 35 years. Col. Martin has received numerous awards during his career including LDWF’s Outstanding Agent of the Year in 1992, three Meritorious Service Awards and the Chief’s Award in 2014.

“On Sept. 21, I selected Lt. Col. Sammy Martin to take over as head of the Enforcement Division. With more than 30 years of experience and dedication to LDWF, I am confident that Col. Martin will do a great job in enforcement’s top leadership position,” said LDWF Secretary Jack Montoucet. “My decision was made after assessing interviews of candidates, consultation along with the direction I and Col. Martin envision for the future of the enforcement division.”

Col. Martin graduated from the Louisiana POST Training Academy in 1982. As a field agent for 15 years he mainly patrolled Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes including Grand Isle. In 1997 he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant to serve as the district supervisor. Achieving the rank of Captain in 2004, Col. Martin was tasked with managing the Region 6 Office in Thibodaux encompassing St. James, St John, Assumption, St. Martin, St. Mary, Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes including Grand Isle.

Col. Martin was promoted to the rank of Major in 2009 and assigned to LDWF headquarters overseeing four of the enforcement division’s eight regions. In 2014 he was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel and oversaw the enforcement division’s boating safety program serving as the states Boating Law Administrator, budget, search and rescue, training, emergency services, statewide strike force, maritime security, public information, quartermaster, communications and aviation sections among other duties.

“As I have risen through the ranks, I have been fortunate to perform a multitude of duties. I have patrolled the gulf and inshore waters for commercial and recreational violations, performed search and rescue missions following hurricanes, checked hunters in the field, worked side by side with some of the best men and women in law enforcement, became a captain of a region, worked administrative positions at headquarters and now finally as colonel in charge of the entire division,” said Col. Martin. “These experiences have given me a well-rounded perspective on what it means to be an enforcement agent and how I can effectively lead these agents as their colonel."