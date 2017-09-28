Congressman Steve Scalise returns to Congress

US Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is back in the US House for the first time since being shot.

He was shot in June at a baseball practice in Virginia.

According to the Associated Press, Scalise will vote Thursday morning on the House floor and then address his colleagues in his first public appearance since the shooting.

