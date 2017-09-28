Congressman Steve Scalise returns to Congress

US Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is back in the US House for the first time since being shot.More >>
US Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana is back in the US House for the first time since being shot.More >>
On Sept. 21, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), promoted Lt. Col. Sammy Martin to Colonel, which is the highest ranking position in the Enforcement Division.More >>
On Sept. 21, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), promoted Lt. Col. Sammy Martin to Colonel, which is the highest ranking position in the Enforcement Division.More >>
A committee has developed an innovative pilot project that utilizes a comprehensive approach to implementing infrastructure improvements which addresses safety, convenience, and connectivity needed for people to safely walk, bike, and ride transit in Baton Rouge.More >>
A committee has developed an innovative pilot project that utilizes a comprehensive approach to implementing infrastructure improvements which addresses safety, convenience, and connectivity needed for people to safely walk, bike, and ride transit in Baton Rouge.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in what investigators are describing as a high-speed crash. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Andrew Alessi, 42, of Baton Rouge.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in what investigators are describing as a high-speed crash. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Andrew Alessi, 42, of Baton Rouge.More >>
Matthew Fletcher, a Boy Scout in qualification for Eagle, is a 17-year-old high school senior who suffers from mental illness, but I’ll not go into specifics of Matthew’s disorder here.More >>
Matthew Fletcher, a Boy Scout in qualification for Eagle, is a 17-year-old high school senior who suffers from mental illness, but I’ll not go into specifics of Matthew’s disorder here.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
Just because seating is wheelchair accessible, is it truly inclusive? That’s the question one couple is raising after their Facebook post garnered thousands of views in just a couple days.More >>
Just because seating is wheelchair accessible, is it truly inclusive? That’s the question one couple is raising after their Facebook post garnered thousands of views in just a couple days.More >>