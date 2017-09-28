Mango Coconut Dipping Sauce from Rico Louisiana Latin - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mango Coconut Dipping Sauce from Rico Louisiana Latin

Ingredients:

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup mango, chopped

1/3 cup shredded sweetened coconut

1/4 cup cilantro

Juice from 1 lime

Method:

To make dipping sauce, place sour cream, yogurt, mango, coconut, cilantro, and lime juice in food processor; process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.

