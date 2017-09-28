Mango Coconut Dipping Sauce from Rico Louisiana Latin

-
Ingredients:
1/2 cup sour cream
1/2 cup yogurt
1/2 cup mango, chopped
1/3 cup shredded sweetened coconut
1/4 cup cilantro
Juice from 1 lime
Method:
To make dipping sauce, place sour cream, yogurt, mango, coconut, cilantro, and lime juice in food processor; process until smooth. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.