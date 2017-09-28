Troopers report motorcyclist clocked at more than 100 mph before deadly crash

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in what investigators are describing as a high-speed crash.

Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Andrew Alessi, 42, of Baton Rouge.

Troopers reported the wreck happened on LA 22 in Tangipahoa Parish near the St. Tammany Parish line around 1:15 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said deputies with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received several reports of a motorcycle described as "traveling at a high rate of speed" on LA 22 West past Mandeville around 1 p.m. He added the information was passed on to area law enforcement agencies and a few minutes later, an officer with the Madisonville Police Department used RADAR to clock the motorcycle at 123 mph in a 35 mph zone, but immediately lost sight of it as it continued westbound on LA 22 toward Ponchatoula.

According to Dwight, troopers received reports around 1:15 p.m. of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck. Dwight reported witness statements and evidence gathered led investigators to determine Alessi was on a 2012 Ducati motorcycle when he crashed into a 2016 Dodge Ram. He indicated one witness told troopers the motorcycle was going faster than 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

According to investigators, the driver of the pickup was also on LA 22 West and was in the process of making a legal right turn when the motorcycle tried to pass the truck on the right shoulder. Reports state the motorcycle hit the right side of the truck and Alessi was thrown off of it. Authorities said Alessi was wearing a helmet, but still suffered severe injuries in the crash. They added an ambulance rushed Alessis to North Oaks Health Systems, but he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Dwight said blood samples were taken from Alessi and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. He added the driver of the truck voluntarily provided a breath sample, which registered no alcohol. The driver was not charged in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

