Troopers report motorcyclist clocked at more than 100 mph before deadly crash

A committee has developed an innovative pilot project that utilizes a comprehensive approach to implementing infrastructure improvements which addresses safety, convenience, and connectivity needed for people to safely walk, bike, and ride transit in Baton Rouge.More >>
A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday afternoon in what investigators are describing as a high-speed crash. Louisiana State Police identified the motorcyclist as Andrew Alessi, 42, of Baton Rouge.More >>
Matthew Fletcher, a Boy Scout in qualification for Eagle, is a 17-year-old high school senior who suffers from mental illness, but I’ll not go into specifics of Matthew’s disorder here.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting its National Night Out Against Crime event Thursday with food, fun, prizes, and music for the whole family.More >>
In conjunction with National Diaper Awareness Week, the Junior League of Baton Rouge is asking the Baton Rouge community to help meet a critical need in our city.More >>
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.More >>
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.More >>
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cash.More >>
The 18-year-old also made a traffic stop and broke up a fight in uniform, investigators say.More >>
Rankin County Deputies are searching for a teen who went swimming in a pond earlier this evening. The pond is located at 247 Byrd Road, south of Florence.More >>
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.More >>
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.More >>
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
