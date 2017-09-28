Committee develops pilot program targeting walking/biking safety

Baton Rouge was ranked No. 19 most dangerous metro area for pedestrians in the country with 167 pedestrian deaths between 2005 and 2014.

The Baton Rouge Sustainable Transportation Action Committee (STAC) has developed an innovative pilot project that utilizes a comprehensive approach to implementing infrastructure improvements which addresses safety, convenience, and connectivity needed for people to safely walk, bike, and ride transit in Baton Rouge.

Recommendations from the STAC Pilot Project will be unveiled at a news conference at 10:30 a.m., at BREC's Main Office on Florida Boulevard.

The event will culminate with a Neighborhood Block Party at 11 a.m. to include biking/walking tours of the STAC Pilot Project focus areas. Details for this community event are listed below:

The project will focus on areas in districts 6, 7, and 11.

The block party will include great food, music, and an opportunity to connect with neighbors. People are encouraged to participate in the walking/biking tour and share their thoughts on improvements.

