September proclaimed National Rice Month and Hunger Action Month

The Louisiana Rice Industry and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank (GBRFB) will hold a media event at the Louisiana State Capitol to proclaim September as National Rice Month (NRM) and Hunger Action Month (HAM).

It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner, Mike Strain, will present the official proclamations, which were made by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Following the proclamation ceremony, the Louisiana Rice Industry will donate 15,000 pounds of rice to the GBRFB to feed the hungry. Participating rice mills include Louisiana Rice Mill and Falcon Rice Mill, both of Crowley; and Farmers Rice Mill of Lake Charles.

