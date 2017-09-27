Puppies, dogs looking for homes in upcoming adoption event

The SPCA of Livingston is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, September 30 to find homes for many adorable puppies and dogs.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the PetSmart on Millerville Rd. in Baton Rouge just off I-12. Many sweet, furry friends are hoping to find good homes.

Adoption screening applications will be required and adoption donations will cover everything from spaying/neutering to vaccines. Each adopter will receive 30 days of free pet insurance, a "puppy pack," a free bag of food, a coupons from PetSmart, while supplies last.

For more information about the SPCA of Livingston, click here.

