BRPD to host National Night Out Against Crime event

Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council decided on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.More >>
The SPCA of Livingston is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, September 30 to find homes for many adorable puppies and dogs.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting their National Night Out Against Crime event Thursday with food, fun, prizes, and music for the whole family.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards took an optimistic stance about Baton Rouge and the state’s future economic development while speaking during a luncheon Wednesday.More >>
On the ballot this fall, Louisiana voters will get to decide the fate of three constitutional amendments dealing with tax exemptions and transportation funding.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Clifford Heiser, 33, is accused of inappropriately touching a female patient in the back of an ambulance earlier this month.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
