BRPD hosts National Night Out Against Crime event

The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting its National Night Out Against Crime event Thursday with food, fun, prizes, and music for the whole family.

The event will be held at BRPD headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Hwy. from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Families are urged to attend the event to meet local law enforcement officers, learns ways to keep their neighborhoods safe, and to let criminals know that the community is getting organized and fighting back.

There will be many exhibits, displays, and safety information available at the event.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.