Election 2017: Guide to the Constitutional Amendments

Vote Louisiana is your source to understand the upcoming October 14, 2017 election.More >>
Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council decided on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.More >>
The SPCA of Livingston is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, September 30 to find homes for many adorable puppies and dogs.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is hosting their National Night Out Against Crime event Thursday with food, fun, prizes, and music for the whole family.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards took an optimistic stance about Baton Rouge and the state’s future economic development while speaking during a luncheon Wednesday.More >>
On the ballot this fall, Louisiana voters will get to decide the fate of three constitutional amendments dealing with tax exemptions and transportation funding.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
It wasn't exactly the night that a 28-year-old Mooresville man was hoping for. Instead of looking at the dream date he contacted on a dating site, he ended up looking down the barrel of a gun.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.More >>
