LSU police chief job not advertised 3 months after vacancy

Three months after LSU said it would launch a nationwide search for a new police chief, the vacancy has still not been posted.

Former LSU Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly retired in July. This week, the university named Major Bart Thompson as acting LSU Police Chief. Thompson had been acting as interim chief since the departure of Rabalais.

Asked by WAFB why the job has still been advertised, LSU Assistant VP of Communications Kristine Calongne Sanders said, “The university is still fleshing out the job description and how to best structure the position.”

