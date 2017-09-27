Teen reportedly shot near Alaska Street Park

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening.More >>
Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening.More >>
Three months after LSU said it would launch a nationwide search for a new police chief, the vacancy has still not been posted.More >>
Three months after LSU said it would launch a nationwide search for a new police chief, the vacancy has still not been posted.More >>
Construction signs at Woman's Hospital are an indicator of progress for local women fighting breast or gynecological cancers. The new wing currently under construction will be called the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion and it’s just one result of a developing partnership between Woman's and the Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.More >>
Construction signs at Woman's Hospital are a sign of progress for local women fighting breast or gynecological cancer. The new wing under construction will be The Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion and it’s just one result of a developing partnership between Woman's and Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer CenteMore >>
Officials are saying it's time to make use of something many people already have, cameras and surveillance systems, to help fight crime in Baton Rouge.More >>
Officials are saying it's time to make use of something many people already have, cameras and surveillance systems, to help fight crime in Baton Rouge.More >>
Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council decided on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.More >>
Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council decided on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.More >>
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
Have you ever walked into your local Chick-fil-A and said to yourself, "How can get this get any better?"More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.More >>