Teen reportedly shot near Alaska Street Park

Emergency officials are on the scene of a reported shooting Wednesday evening.

The call went out around 5:45 p.m. that someone had been shot near the park on Alaska St. Preliminary information from officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department indicates a 17-year-old was shot in the leg. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.

Check back for developing updates.

