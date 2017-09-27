Partnership providing more cancer services for women progressing

Construction signs at Woman's Hospital are an indicator of progress for local women fighting breast or gynecological cancers. The new wing currently under construction will be called the Breast and GYN Cancer Pavilion and it’s just one result of a developing partnership between Woman's and the Mary Bird Perkins Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

"We are, for the first time, going to be offering women who have breast cancer, GYN cancer, all of their treatment in one location," explained Woman’s senior vice president, Chief Executive Nurse Patricia Johnson.

The Pavilion, set to open in spring of 2018, will offer a range of cancer services, including clinical trials, diagnostics, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. It will also have an outpatient surgery center scheduled to open in November.

The partnership is made possible by combining the diagnostic and surgical expertise at Woman's with the advanced treatment options available from the Cancer Center, and by making these services available at more locations. The partnership will also add infusion and imaging services at the LSU Health Clinic in North Baton Rouge, increasing patient access. The patients can choose to be treated at Woman's, Mary Bird Perkins, or at the LSU clinic.

"They'll have the best of the best anywhere they want to go," said Mary Bird Perkins president and CEO, Todd Stevens.

"Studies have shown that if patients have easier access to care, they're more likely to get care when they need it instead of waiting until it can't be avoided anymore," said Johnson.

With health care costs soaring, the partnership could also save patients money while providing the best care to women across the region. "We're able to collaborate together and share overhead,” said Stevens. “More and more resources go to the bedside, to the patient, and to the nurses and physicians who care for them."

More information about the Pavilion and the partnership can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.











