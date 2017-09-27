Man reportedly steals phones from AT&T store, but first... he took a selfie

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a man they say stole several phones from an AT&T store, but first... he took a selfie.

Officials say the theft happened at the AT&T store located at 14409 Wax Rd. on Monday, September 25.

Reports say the suspect took three working cell phones from the store and ran out. But before he took the phones, he took some selfies on some of the demo phones in the store. Because of this, AT&T employees were able to provide detectives with his photo. AT&T says he took $1,949 worth of phones.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt. Anyone with information in this case should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.