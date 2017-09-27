Future of blighted condos to be decided at metro council meeting

Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council is scheduled to decide on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.

The development on Darryl Dr. has been a location of violence and blight for some time now. Only a handful of residents still live at the condos, but the city wants to condemn the property.

However, a local attorney, Roy Maughan, wants to renovate the property and re-brand it. The property lies in Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis' district. Council members are set to vote on the issue Wednesday night. The meeting begins at 4 p.m.

