Council members approve condemnation of blighted condo property

Wednesday night, the East Baton Rouge metro council decided on the future of the Brandywine Condominiums, a property that has long been an eyesore for some residents.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday night, council members approved a motion to condemn the property.

BREAKING: EBR council members approve condemnation of Brandywine condominiums , that process now set to move forward. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/IdEdZJFqi9 — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) September 27, 2017

The development on Darryl Dr. has been a location of violence and blight for some time now. Only a handful of residents still live at the condos, but the city wants to condemn the property.

However, a local attorney, Roy Maughan, wants to renovate the property and re-brand it. The property lies in Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis' district. Council members are set to vote on the issue Wednesday night.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.