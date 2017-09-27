Statewide donation drive to benefit hurricane victims in Puerto Rico announced

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
Major Bart Thompson has been named acting LSU Police Chief.More >>
Major Bart Thompson has been named acting LSU Police Chief.More >>
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), at the direction of the governor, has announced a statewide donation drive to benefit Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.More >>
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), at the direction of the governor, has announced a statewide donation drive to benefit Hurricane Maria victims in Puerto Rico.More >>
A child is on life support following a crash that also injured six adults on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.More >>
A child is on life support following a crash that also injured six adults on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - very warm/humid - 20% rain chance; a high of 90°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, light winds - a low of 71°
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - very warm/humid - 20% rain chance; a high of 90°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, light winds - a low of 71°
Narcotics agents reported they found crack cocaine during the search of a home and arrested the man living there. The Morgan City Police Department said Joseph Davis, 58, was arrested Tuesday.More >>
Narcotics agents reported they found crack cocaine during the search of a home and arrested the man living there. The Morgan City Police Department said Joseph Davis, 58, was arrested Tuesday.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
The announcement Jurich was removed from the University of Louisville was made Wednesday.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.More >>