Major Bart Thompson has been named acting LSU Police Chief.

LSU Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Daniel Layzell announced Thompson’s new position in an email to staff.

“I am pleased to announce that I am appointing Major Bart Thompson as acting chief of LSUPD effective immediately,” Layzell’s email said. “Major Thompson stepped up following the departure of Chief Rabalais in June and has provided steady and strong leadership for the department over the past four months.”

Former LSU Police Chief Lawrence Rabalais abruptly retired in July.

When Rabalais retired, LSU appointed Thompson to the position on an interim basis and said it would launch a nationwide search for a new chief. However, the job is not currently advertised as being open on the LSU website.

