FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hanging on to that 'summer-like' feel a while longer

YOUR QUICKCAST:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - very warm/humid - 20% rain chance; a high of 90°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, light winds - a low of 71°

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny; less than 10% rain coverage; a high of 91°

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy; perhaps a spotty shower; NE winds; a high of 87°

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny - a "bit" cooler and less humid; a high of 85°

SUNDAY: Sun/cloud mix; 30% coverage showers/storms - a high of 86°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - TROPICAL UPDATE:

- Cat. 3 Hurricane Lee - becomes the FIFTH “major hurricane” of the Atlantic season! Highest sustained winds have now increased to 115 mph; moving NW at 7 mph; located about 485 miles ESE of Bermuda. The future track of the newest “major” hurricane will take a northerly turn tomorrow, accelerating to the NE Friday - with a slow weakening during the next 48 hours. “Lee” is not a large hurricane (in comparison with Maria) … hurricane force winds extend outward from the center 35 miles; tropical storm force winds extend outward only 90 miles from the center …

- Cat. 1 Hurricane Maria - once again, achieving the status of a category 1 hurricane … now making a NNE turn; highest sustained winds are (barely) category 1 ... 75 mph; moving to the NNE at 6 mph; about 165 miles east of Cape Hatteras, NC. “Storm Surge Warnings” and “Tropical Storm Warnings” are in effect for the majority of the Outer Banks of NC … hurricane force winds extend out from the center 105 miles; tropical storm force winds extend out from the center 230 miles. On the forecast track, Maria will begin to move away from the coast of North Carolina on Wednesday and Wednesday night!

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

Inland Lakes: SE winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 28:

High Tide: 4:24 a.m. +1.6

Low Tide: 3:20 p.m. +0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27 … 95° (1933); 46° (1899)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 27 … 86°; 65°

SUNRISE: 6:56 a.m.

SUNSET: 6:54 p.m.

