Man faces drug charges after crack cocaine found in home

Narcotics agents reported they found crack cocaine during the search of a home and arrested the man living there.

The Morgan City Police Department said Joseph Davis, 58, was arrested Tuesday.

MCPD said in addition to the drugs, more than $2,800 in cash was found in the home that investigators believe was collected from selling drugs.

Officials added the house where the drugs were discovered is located within a drug-free zone.

Davis was booked on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transaction involving proceeds from drug activity, and violation of uniform CDS law (drug-free zone).

