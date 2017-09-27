SWAC Schedule: Week 5 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SWAC Schedule: Week 5

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Source: SWAC Media Relations Source: SWAC Media Relations
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Week 5 in the SWAC gets underway Friday night when Alcorn State travels west to face Texas Southern.

SWAC Game of the Week: Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Friday, September 29:
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State:  (Houston, TX  at 8:00 p.m.)

Saturday, September 30
Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Huntsville, AL at 2:00 p.m.)
Grambling State vs. Clark Atlanta (Chicago, IL at 3:30 p.m.)
Prairie View vs. Jackson State (Prairie View, TX  at 4:00 p.m.)
Charleston Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State (Charleston, S.C. at 5:00 p.m.)
Southern vs. Fort Valley State (Baton Rouge at 6:00 p.m.)

