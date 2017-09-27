SWAC Schedule: Week 5

Week 5 in the SWAC gets underway Friday night when Alcorn State travels west to face Texas Southern.
SWAC Game of the Week: Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Friday, September 29:
Texas Southern vs. Alcorn State: (Houston, TX at 8:00 p.m.)
Saturday, September 30
Alabama A&M vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Huntsville, AL at 2:00 p.m.)
Grambling State vs. Clark Atlanta (Chicago, IL at 3:30 p.m.)
Prairie View vs. Jackson State (Prairie View, TX at 4:00 p.m.)
Charleston Southern vs. Mississippi Valley State (Charleston, S.C. at 5:00 p.m.)
Southern vs. Fort Valley State (Baton Rouge at 6:00 p.m.)
