Police arrest man accused of duping buyer during Facebook Sales meet

Major Bart Thompson has been named acting LSU Police Chief.More >>
A child is on life support following a crash that also injured six adults on I-10 East in West Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday.More >>
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy - very warm/humid - 20% rain chance; a high of 90°
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds, light winds - a low of 71°
Narcotics agents reported they found crack cocaine during the search of a home and arrested the man living there. The Morgan City Police Department said Joseph Davis, 58, was arrested Tuesday.More >>
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.More >>
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.More >>
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Tom Jurich didn't say much to reporters gathered at Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday morning.More >>
Even as authorities in rural southern Missouri dismiss the possibility that a transgender teenager's death was a hate crime, questions remain about why the quiet 17-year-old was killed in such a ghastly manner.More >>
Dozens voiced their opinion to the Elcho, WI, school board on whether Confederate flag items should be allowed at school.More >>
A newly filed federal lawsuit included allegations that for many SCANA and Santee Cooper customers, adds insult to injury.More >>
