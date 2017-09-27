Police arrest man accused of duping buyer during Facebook Sales meet

A man accused of stealing money by not providing merchandise during a Facebook Sales transaction was arrested during a traffic stop Sunday.

The Thibodaux Police Department reported Diamonte Johnson, 19, was selling a PS4, seven games, and two controllers for $225 on Facebook Sales and set up a meet through Facebook with someone interested in buying the items.

Detectives said the victim met with the seller, known only to him as "Snug," at a park on June 25. They added the victim gave Johnson the money and Johnson handed over a backpack believed to contain the merchandise. However, according to reports, when the victim opened the bag, he found it contained a brick, empty aluminum foil box, CD case holder, and bottom of a TV stand.

Police said by the time the victim tried to go talk to Johnson about what was in the bag, Johnson had already left the area. They added it was only later they were able to identify "Snug" as Johnson.

Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said his officers stopped a car Sunday for a traffic offense and discovered Johnson was the driver. He said Johnson was arrested on a theft charge. Investigators reported it was learned the license plate on the car had been switched and there was no proof of insurance.

According to police, a .40 caliber Beretta was found under the seat of the car and Johnson is on parole, so it is illegal for him to be in possession of a gun.

Johnson was booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center on charges of theft, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, switched plates, and no license plate light. His bond was set at $25,700, but he is also a hold on him from probation and parole.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.