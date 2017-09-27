SEC Schedule: Week 5

It's week 5 in the SEC and the weekend includes some important conference games.
SEC Game of the Week: Georgia at Tennessee
Other notable conference games: Miss. State at Auburn, South Carolina at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Florida and Ole Miss at Alabama.
SEC SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 30:
New Mexico State (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2, 0-1 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (2-1, 2-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Eastern Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1, 1-1 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field
Mississippi State (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC
5 p.m. • ESPN
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPNU
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
South Carolina (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)
8 p.m. • ESPN
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
Open: Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC)
