SEC Schedule: Week 5

It's week 5 in the SEC and the weekend includes some important conference games.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia at Tennessee

Other notable conference games: Miss. State at Auburn, South Carolina at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Florida and Ole Miss at Alabama.

SEC SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 30:

New Mexico State (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2, 0-1 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (2-1, 2-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • ESPN

Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Eastern Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1, 1-1 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Mississippi State (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC

5 p.m. • ESPN

Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium



Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1, 0-1 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPNU

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

South Carolina (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)

8 p.m. • ESPN

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

Open: Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC)

