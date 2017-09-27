SEC Schedule: Week 5 - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SEC Schedule: Week 5

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

It's week 5 in the SEC and the weekend includes some important conference games.

SEC Game of the Week: Georgia at Tennessee

Other notable conference games: Miss. State at Auburn, South Carolina at Texas A&M, Vanderbilt at Florida and Ole Miss at Alabama.  

SEC SCHEDULE: SATURDAY, SEPT. 30:
New Mexico State (2-2) at Arkansas (1-2, 0-1 SEC) 
11 a.m. • SEC Network                                                          
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium 

Vanderbilt (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at Florida (2-1, 2-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • ESPN                                                                    
Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 

Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1 SEC)  
2:30 p.m. • CBS  
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium 

Eastern Michigan (2-1) at Kentucky (3-1, 1-1 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network         
Lexington, KY • Kroger Field

Mississippi State (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Auburn (3-1, 1-0 SEC
5 p.m. • ESPN 
Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium 
                                                                                                                                    
Troy (3-1) at LSU (3-1, 0-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPNU
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium 

South Carolina (3-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC)   
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network 
College Station, TX • Kyle Field 

Ole Miss (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC)  
8 p.m. • ESPN                                                                                                
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium 

Open: Missouri (1-3, 0-2 SEC)

