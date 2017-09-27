La. congressman wounded in shooting will talk about his road to recover on 60 MINUTES

Rep. Steve Scalise (R.-LA.) , the House Majority Whip who was shot at a Republican Congressional Baseball team practice last June, speaks to Norah O’Donnell in his first interview since the shooting.

This Sunday, I'll join @60Minutes to discuss my road to recovery since the attack on the baseball field in June. I hope you'll tune in. pic.twitter.com/jcQnc1FSE9 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 27, 2017

Scalise appears with his wife, Jennifer, to recount the attack and how he survived the life threatening gunshot wound. The interview will be broadcast on 60 MINUTES, Sunday, Oct. 1 (6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.) on the CBS Television Network. O’Donnell announced the interview on CBS THIS MORNING.

Scalise suffered a single rifle shot to his left hip, which fractured bones, injured internal organs, and caused severe bleeding. He underwent multiple surgeries.

The shooter was killed by Capitol police officers.

