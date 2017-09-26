Transformer explosion, fire at substation causes Motiva plant to lose power

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews are working a fire near the Motiva plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish.

We're told by the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office that a transformer exploded and caused an electrical fire at an Entergy substation near the plant. The substation is the main electrical feed for the Motiva plant. This transformer explosion caused the plant to lose power and caused an uncontrolled shutdown.

The sheriff says there have been no reports of injuries and that there is no off-site impact.

Many residents in the area reported seeing a bright light in the sky south of Gonzales around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

We have a crew en route to the scene and are working to confirm more details.

