Transformer explosion, fire at substation causes Shell Convent plant to lose power

St. James Parish Sheriff Willy Martin reports crews responded to a fire near the Shell Convent plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish Tuesday night.

We're told by the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office that a transformer exploded and caused an electrical fire at an Entergy substation near the plant. The substation is the main electrical feed for the Shell Convent plant, which some may know as the Motiva plant. This transformer explosion caused the plant to lose power and prompted an uncontrolled shutdown at the plant.

The sheriff says there have been no reports of injuries and that there is no off-site impact. The fire was quickly brought under control.

The plant released a statement about the incident Tuesday night around 10 p.m. The statement reads:

Shell’s Convent Refinery experienced an electrical fire September 26 at approximately 8 p.m. The fire caused a power interruption at the site. Shell initiated its emergency response plan, which included immediately deploying personnel to respond to the incident. All site personnel have been accounted for and there were no injuries associated with this incident. The community will notice elevated flaring during this process. All appropriate agencies were notified.

Many residents in the area reported seeing a bright greenish light in the sky south of Gonzales around 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The video below was shot by a drone around 9:30 p.m.

The videos below were all sent in to us by viewers.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more details.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.