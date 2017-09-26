EBR DA: 'We're in a bind' with limited resources to help protect witnesses

The St. James Parish Sheriff Willie Martin reports crews are working a fire at the Motiva plant in the 10000 block of Hwy. 44 in St. James Parish.More >>
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a suspect they say has stolen numerous lottery tickets from several convenient stores in the parish.More >>
After a rash of shootings in Baton Rouge, local leaders are encouraging people to speak up. However, in Baton Rouge and across the state, resources to help protect witnesses are somewhat limited.More >>
It was a busy night for first responders who were called to five different shooting scenes that left two people dead Monday night into Tuesday morning.More >>
Five teenagers are in hot water for reportedly destroying almost $6,000 worth of Christmas trees at farm in Pearl River.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.More >>
As shocking new details emerged this week in the rape of an Auburn University student on a bus, many immediately recognized one of the suspects named in the case.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.More >>
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.More >>
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.More >>
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.More >>
