Old Kentucky Bourbon Marinade

Air date: September 26, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 5 Minutes
Yields: 2 Cups
Comment:
This marinade is simple, sophisticated and versatile. It can be used to marinate beef, pork, chicken or vegetables. It is always a crowd-pleaser during the grilling and entertaining season!
Ingredients:
½ cup bourbon
¾ cup soy sauce
¼ cup canola or corn oil
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
3 tbsps coarsely ground black pepper
2 tbsps light brown sugar
1 tbsp spicy brown mustard
4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
1 tsp ground white pepper
½ tsp ground ginger
¼ cup water
Method:
In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Use to marinate your favorite meat overnight for best result.