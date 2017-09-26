Old Kentucky Bourbon Marinade

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Air date: September 26, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 5 Minutes

Yields: 2 Cups

Comment:

This marinade is simple, sophisticated and versatile. It can be used to marinate beef, pork, chicken or vegetables. It is always a crowd-pleaser during the grilling and entertaining season!

Ingredients:

½ cup bourbon

¾ cup soy sauce

¼ cup canola or corn oil

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

3 tbsps coarsely ground black pepper

2 tbsps light brown sugar

1 tbsp spicy brown mustard

4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

1 tsp ground white pepper

½ tsp ground ginger

¼ cup water

Method:

In a large bowl, whisk together all ingredients. Use to marinate your favorite meat overnight for best result.