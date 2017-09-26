6 adults, 1 child injured, some critically in wreck on I-10 E in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

6 adults, 1 child injured, some critically in wreck on I-10 E in WBR Parish

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Seven people, including a child, were badly injured in a wreck on I-10 E in West Baton Rouge Parish Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency officials say multiple people have been critically injured. The child involved in the wreck was one of those deemed critical, while the injuries to the other six people were less severe, but still bad. 

The wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on I-10 E just before LA 1 and involved at least five vehicles. The eastbound side of the interstate is currently shut down while emergency officials work to clear the wreck.

The westbound side was also shut down for a time while crews worked to clear the wreckage.  

We have a crew en route to the scene and will update this story with more information when we know more.

