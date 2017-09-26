Teen arrested, charged in infant's death

Police have arrested one teen in connection with the death of an infant.

Investigators believe that on Sunday, Sept. 24, 8-month-old Katelyn Carter became unresponsive while in the care of 17-year-old Vincent Earl Cummings. The infant was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The autopsy results determined multiple blunt force traumas to be the cause of death.

Cummings later admitted to investigators multiple physical abuse acts.

He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile.

