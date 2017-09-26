Judge puts off change of venue ruling in Greenhouse case

One of Norris Greenhouse Jr.'s attorney filed a motion for a change of venue in his trial, saying too much publicity has surrounded the case for a fair trial to take place in Avoyelles Parish.

Greenhouse is facing charges related to the shooting death of Jeremy Mardis, 6, and the shooting of the child's father, Chris Few, back in 2015 in Marksville.

Judge William Bennett was expected to rule on the motion Tuesday, September 26, but the motion was neither denied nor granted. The motion will not be ruled on until after jury selection, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 2. While the court has concerns about finding an impartial jury, they will not know that for sure until prospective jurors are questioned.

If after jurors are questions, it is determined an obvious bias exists, the motion to move the trial out of Avoyelles Parish could be granted.

On Wednesday, September 20, one of Greenhouses's attorneys filed the motion to have the trial moved out of Avoyelles Parish.

Derrick Stafford was the other Marksville marshal charged in the shooting. He was found guilty of manslaughter and attempted manslaughter. Stafford was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

