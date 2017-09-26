Judge puts off change of venue ruling in Greenhouse case

A female student has reported she was sexually assaulted in a residence hall on LSU's campus, say officials with the university.More >>
More than 20,000 people have signed an online petition to remove the statue of Ray Lewis from outside M&T Bank Stadium after he joined current players in taking a knee during the national anthem before Sunday’s game.More >>
Five teenagers are in hot water for reportedly destroying almost $6,000 worth of Christmas trees at farm in Pearl River.More >>
Are proactive policing tactics against minor offenses actually counter productive to preventing bigger, more serious crimes?More >>
The Hammond Police Department is seeking three male suspects who reportedly robbed a Chevron gas station in Hammond at gunpoint.More >>
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.More >>
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.More >>
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.More >>
The suspect in the beatings faces charges of murder, attempted murder, and lewd acts with a child under 14.More >>
Credit reporting agency Equifax is ousting CEO Richard Smith in an effort to clean up the mess left by a damaging data breach that exposed highly sensitive information about 143 million Americans.More >>
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.More >>
A U.S. rapper is offering the chance to fund research to prove the Earth is flat.More >>
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.More >>
Chip Gaines announced on his Twitter page that Season 5 of Fixer Upper will be the last.More >>
The video captures an altercation between the trooper and the road crew Sunday night on Dixie Highway near the Patton Museum.More >>
